Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 1,972.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 132,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

