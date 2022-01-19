Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.71

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.71 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.42). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.42), with a volume of 44,898 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £150.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.68.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

