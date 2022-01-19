Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.26. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,916,804 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

