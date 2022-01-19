Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.30.

CLB stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

