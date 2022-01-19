Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 157,313 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
