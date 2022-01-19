NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuZee by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuZee during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NUZE stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.26. NuZee has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.00.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

