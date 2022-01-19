Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

