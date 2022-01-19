Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $144.11 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.