National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

