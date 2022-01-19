Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTWRF. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

VTWRF stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

