Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

