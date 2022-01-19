New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

