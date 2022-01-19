Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Financial Comparison

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -63.72% -133.21% -30.72% Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32%

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 94.63%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.44%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.13 $132.24 million ($3.14) -4.21 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 31.06 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

