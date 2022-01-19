CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 78.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

