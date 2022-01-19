Oppenheimer Comments on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

