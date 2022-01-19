Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of BNL opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.