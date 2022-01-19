LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

