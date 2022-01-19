Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

