Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

