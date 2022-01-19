Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CTXR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

