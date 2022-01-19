Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

