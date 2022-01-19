Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Labrador Iron Mines
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.