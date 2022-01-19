Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.35 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.16 ($0.19). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 3,261,555 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £63.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.35.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.