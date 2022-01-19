Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 18,960,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

