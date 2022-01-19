Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.04 and traded as low as $16.82. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 66,988 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $177,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

