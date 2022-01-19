American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

AEO opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.