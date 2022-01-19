IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 42 by Analysts at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQE. lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 50 ($0.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 31.10 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 30.05 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £249.85 million and a P/E ratio of -311.00.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,369.76).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

