Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £54,510 ($74,375.77). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £15,917.44 ($21,718.43).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

