GCM Grosvenor Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -18.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $3,607,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

