Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

