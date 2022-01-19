Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardforce AI and Magellan Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.54 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Magellan Midstream Partners $2.43 billion 4.31 $816.97 million $4.15 11.83

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Magellan Midstream Partners 36.31% 44.78% 12.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and Magellan Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Magellan Midstream Partners 2 9 3 0 2.07

Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system. The Crude Oil segment comprises of crude oil pipelines, splitter and storage facilities which are used for contract storage. The Marine Storage segment includes marine terminals located along coastal waterways. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

