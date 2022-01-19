Truist Financial Comments on Scientific Games Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

