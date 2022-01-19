Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sands China in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.
SCHYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
