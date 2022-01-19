Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sands China in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

SCHYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

