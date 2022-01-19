Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $129.61 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.