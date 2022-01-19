Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:BXP opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

