Head to Head Review: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) versus William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.30% 0.53% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.86 $3.78 million $0.51 24.96 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.36 $3.09 million N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affinity Bancshares.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

