Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

KOF stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

