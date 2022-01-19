Danone S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.12 on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

