First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.01.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$34.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.