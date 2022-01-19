Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$332.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$122,476.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$478,342.97. Also, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,521.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,267 shares of company stock worth $1,162,511.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

