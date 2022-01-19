Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SEAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

