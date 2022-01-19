Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

NYSE:LGO opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $598.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Largo Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.