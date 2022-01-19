SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 263,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 174,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

