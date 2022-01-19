Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

