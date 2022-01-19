First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.31.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.