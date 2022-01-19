Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pigeon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pigeon in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pigeon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $4.89 on Monday. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.