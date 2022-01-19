FY2022 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for J Sainsbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.25 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

