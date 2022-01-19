Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

LPTX stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

