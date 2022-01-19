Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 47,415 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

