JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €57.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

HDELY opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

