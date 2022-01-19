Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

GTEC stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

